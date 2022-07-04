Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's weekend vibes is all you need to see today!

Hailey shared a series of photos from the week gone by and one of the photos has the couple caught in a moment

Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Ever since Justin Beiber revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis, fans and his well-wishers have been concerned. Justin and Hailey have been constantly updating their fans and sharing motivational posts on social media, giving out some major positive vibes.

Over the weekend, his wife Hailey Beiber recently shared an adorable photo of herself on top of the Canadian singer, which has taken the internet by storm. Hailey shared a series of photos from the week gone by and one of the photos has the couple caught in a moment. Wrapped in Justin's arms as he lies down, Hailey is seen looking into his eyes. Take a look!

Hailey's new post comes after Justin announced that he has postponed Justice tour dates. Last month, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial face paralysis. The 28-year-old pop singer took to his Instagram to share a video where he said that his condition is "pretty serious".

Beiber was on his 130-date Justice World tour in North America when he was diagnosed with the disease. He cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York and postponed the rest of the tour. Earlier, he cancelled a few gigs after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His wife Hailey Beiber was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

Recently, his wife Hailey also suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. After her recovery, she took to her YouTube channel to inform fans about her condition and the repercussions it can cause. Bieber's last album Justice released in March 2021. The album topped charts in US and UK.

With inputs from ANI