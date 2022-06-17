We’re going through it together: Hailey Baldwin

“He’s doing well, and getting better. Obviously, it was just a scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine”

Hailey Baldwin with husband Justin Bieber

Model Hailey Baldwin and pop singer Justin Bieber have been brought closer together by their health scares. Still recovering from the effects of a mini-stroke in March, Baldwin made the claim days after her husband shared that he is suffering facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

When asked about how they have handled their health frights, Balwin said, “I think going through it publicly, it kind of forces you to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand. It opened up a lot of amazing and important conversations. The silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer, because we’re going through it together. We’re there for each other, we’re supporting each other, and there’s just something that bonds us [in] these times,” she said. Baldwin updated about her Yummy singer husband’s progress saying, “He’s doing well, and getting better. Obviously, it was just a scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

