Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Were going through it together Hailey Baldwin

We’re going through it together: Hailey Baldwin

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

“He’s doing well, and  getting better. Obviously, it was just a scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine”

We’re going through it together: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin with husband Justin Bieber


Model Hailey Baldwin and pop singer Justin Bieber have been brought closer together by their health scares. Still recovering from the effects of a mini-stroke in March, Baldwin made the claim days after her husband shared that he is suffering facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

When asked about how they have handled their health frights, Balwin said, “I think going through it publicly, it kind of forces you to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand. It opened up a lot of amazing and important conversations. The silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer, because we’re going through it together. We’re there for each other, we’re supporting each other, and there’s just something that bonds us [in] these times,” she said. Baldwin updated about her Yummy singer husband’s progress saying, “He’s doing well, and  getting better. Obviously, it was just a scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”




Also Read: The wait of the true Belieber


Show full article

justin bieber hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK