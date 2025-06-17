In recent years, England have transformed into a formidable red-ball side under the dynamic leadership of Ben Stokes and the aggressive coaching approach of Brendon McCullum. Since McCullum took charge, England have remained unbeaten in Test series, winning 22 out of 35 matches

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Team India have wrapped up their preparations in Beckenham, posed for a customary team photo, and are now set to depart for Leeds ahead of the opening Test against England. The first Test match between India and England will be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground, starting from June 20.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Team India players in front of the camera for the photoshoot.

The first Test match will also mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The series will also mark Shubman Gill's first assignment after being appointed as India's captain in the longest format of the game. He will lead India in England, where the 'Men in Blue' last clinched a Test series win in 2007.

In recent years, England have transformed into a formidable red-ball side under the dynamic leadership of Ben Stokes and the aggressive coaching approach of Brendon McCullum. Since McCullum took charge, England have remained unbeaten in Test series, winning 22 out of 35 matches.

Team India will enter the series without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. One of the biggest concerns with India will be the feature of their lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

The pacer would likely play just three Test matches, considering his workload management. Following the retirement of Rohit, Team India's think tank will also need to take a call on who will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for first Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

(With ANI Inputs)