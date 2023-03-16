Breaking News
Lindsay Lohan announces her pregnancy in Instagram post

Updated on: 16 March,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

In July 2022, Lohan revealed her marriage to Shammas in an Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan announces her pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan. Pic/AFP


Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are starting a family. Taking to Instagram Lindsay posted a picture of a baby's tee with the caption coming soon. She wrote in the caption, "We are blessed and excited!"


As reported by TMZ, a US-based tabloid, Lindsay said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)


In July 2022, Lohan revealed her marriage to Shammas in an Instagram post that read, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."

The marriage news came almost eight months after Lohan announced that she and Shammas were engaged. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote on November 28, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' Lohan addressed whether she is willing to work on sequels to some of her past hit films like 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls'.

The actor stated that she and Curtis "would both be into" making another film based on their 'Freaky Friday' characters. Regarding a potential 'Mean Girls' sequel, she said that a follow-up movie would be "in Tina Fey's hands," reported Deadline.

Also Read: On their maiden India trip, Quick Style issues a fun challenge for reelers

