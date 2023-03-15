On their maiden India trip, Quick Style issues a fun challenge for reelers

At Meta’s office in Mumbai, Quick Style collaborated with creators and public figures for their reels

Quick Style/Pic: Manjeet Thakur

Quick Style, on their maiden India tour, announced a challenge on Reels while addressing a group of over 350 content creators from the Meta office in Mumbai. The challenge is a dance to the song ‘Dilbar’ which has numerous beats and gives a sufficient opportunity for people to do their own version of the challenge.

Quick Style is the Norwegian dance band whose performance at a wedding on the song ‘Kala Chashma’ trended on reels last year and got the nation’s attention. Since their reel went viral in June 2022, public figures like Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon and Shikhar Dhawan have all grooved to it, generating billions of plays. Bilal Malik, one of the founders of Quickstlye, commented, “We’re thrilled with the love people in India have for Quickstyle. The adulation that started with the trending ‘Kala Chashma’ has continued to date. Through this visit, we want to know you better, connect with the culture here, and inspire others to find their own jam, the way we have with music and dance on reels.”

At Meta’s office in Mumbai, Quick Style collaborated with creators and public figures for their reels, which would be released over the course of the week. The group also engaged with over 350 content creators, in-person and virtually across India, who’re a part of Meta’s Born-on-Instagram creator education and enablement program. Paras Sharma, Director and head of content and community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, “Reels is the way young people in India are connecting, creating, and collaborating on the things they love. QuickStyle is a great example of this creative expression as they broke out as a sensation on Instagram and went viral across the country; in the process, taking Indian music global. With our aim to inspire creators, and spur interesting content, we’re glad to work with Quickstyle and facilitate these collaborations.”

As part of the challenge they started on reels, people would have to create their own content, based on the song ‘Dilbar’ by @tech_panda . In their words, “it’s not something super simple, but not too hard either. You can do it anywhere. It’s not about doing it the best way. It’s about doing it your way.

