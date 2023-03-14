Exclusive! 'Quick Style' open up on working with BTS, Usher and Anil Kapoor

For the first time ever, Quickstyle is in Mumbai for a meet and greet with their beloved fans. The group sat down with mid-day.com for an interview and this is what they have to say

Pic/ Quickstyle's Instagram

Norwegian hip-hop dance group The Quickstyle went viral in India after the group dropped a video of their moves on the famous Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' from the film 'Baar Baar Dekho'. The dance group has worked with big names like Usher, BTS and Alan Walker.

For the first time ever, Quickstyle is in Mumbai for a meet and greet with their beloved fans. The group sat down with mid-day.com for an interview and this is what they have to say.

How has Mumbai been treating you?

Amazing! Its been good food, most of all amazing people, everyone is so loving. We feel home, the energy is beautiful

What are you guys most excited about while in the city?

Everything! Last night we took the local train and the people in the train were so nice to us. We started dancing in the train, everything feels like a movie.

You have worked with top global artists but its a wedding song that got you all over Instagram, did that come as a surprise?

That is the most beautiful stage to stand on, first of all. And it was for our friend, brother and partner. To get that opportunity is very rare and once in a lifetime so we are very grateful for having that opportunity. Now its just sharing that energy out.

You guys got a lot of love for a video with Anil Kapoor, which went viral, how does that feel?

Such a great man. Such a beautiful man. Anil Kapoor was very loving. He gave all of us individually so much love. We took a walk and made funny videos together without even planning.

Army is going to be very disappointed if we do not talk about the BTS collaboration.

We are here to meet everyone with heart. We are just touching the tip of the iceberg. We will definitely come back. You will see us much more. Our work with BTS is from a long time back. We have made some of the choreography for BTS. We have no words for them. They are one of the best.

When you already work with fabulous dancers, taking your dance to the next level can be a challenge.

I think its a good thing because we have done this for many years. I feel like its our field, so we expect this type of challenge. Whatever comes, we take it, we are always ready

We have to talk about the collaboration Usher as well, which also went viral.

It was big surprise for us as well. We grew up with his music and to have his team reach out to us, to be a part of the show was an unexpected dream. Usher and his team are super amazing people. Humble, nice, hardworking, they treated us very nicely

What other collaborations are you guys hoping for, artists on your list?

We feel like there are a lot of people and its coming. It will not be fun if you guys know before hand. We want to surprise everyone.

Are we expecting a performance on 'Naatu Naatu' to celebrate the Oscar win?

Of course! Why not, we are definietely going to do a performance at the meet and greet.

Watch the full interview here: