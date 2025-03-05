Breaking News
Lindsay Lohan on Freakier Friday: I have seen it and I love it

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:04 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

In Freaky Friday, a feuding mother and daughter switch bodies for a day and learn what life is like for each other before switching back

Lindsay Lohan

Actor Lindsay Lohan has promised that Freakier Friday will be “everything” that the fans want, ahead of its release later this year. Lohan played the role of Anna Coleman in the 2003 body-swap comedy and now she has reunited with her on-screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, for the sequel. She told in an interview, “I’m very excited. It’s gonna be everything the fans are wanting and more. I have seen it and I love it!”


In Freaky Friday, a feuding mother and daughter switch bodies for a day and learn what life is like for each other before switching back. The upcoming film will see the duo endure another body-swap crisis, but this time with a pair of 14-year-old girls. The sequel will release on August 8. The actor recently announced that filming was about to wrap  as she thanked the cast and crew and promised that the film had “love, laughter and a ton of heart” in it. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


