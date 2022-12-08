'Lizzie McGuire' actor Hilary Duff, opens up about eating disorder

Actor Hilary Duff, best known for portraying the well-known Disney character 'Lizzie McGuire', recently recalled her pressures to be skinny as per a report by The New York Post

Hilary Duff. Pic/AFP

The Disney Channel icon recently shared her struggle with eating disorders when she was a teen.

"I am on camera, and actresses are skinny. It was horrifying," the 35-year-old actor was quoted by The New York Post.

Duff became a household name with her breakout role in the 2001 Disney Channel series, which lasted till 2004.

According to The New York Post, she had revealed her battle with an eating disorder, due to which her weight was merely 98 pounds when she was 17 years old.

"My body wasn't that healthy -- my hands would cramp up a lot because I wasn't getting the nutrition I needed," the 'Cadet Kelly' said.

The "Community" actor felt a "constant pressure of wanting something different" than her natural body shape as a teen. However, now the actor has left that mindset behind.

"I feel like there was way too much time spent thinking about that," she said.

"It's taken me all the places I need to go. It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin ... I'm really just fascinated by one: being a woman. And two: all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime," she added.

Duff was last seen in the sitcom 'How I Met Your Father'.

