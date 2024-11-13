The film is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal Pictures had no comment about Nyong’o’s casting

Actor Lupita Nyong’o has joined the ensemble cast of ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next film. The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, and is shrouded in secrecy.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal Pictures had no comment about Nyong’o’s casting. The upcoming feature is expected to start shooting in early 2025. As per reports, Nolan is writing and directing the movie.

Nyong’o is an Oscar winner, and is known for 12 Years a Slave (2013). This marks her first project with Nolan, but she has recently collaborated with Universal Picures on this fall’s unexpected box-office triumph, The Wild Robot, an animated adventure in which she voices the main character.

The actor’s expansive résumé includes Marvel’s Black Panther (2018) and the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Jordan Peele’s horror thriller Us (2019) and the post-apocalyptic sci-fi prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. The actor also scored a Tony nomination for the 2009 Broadway play, Eclipsed.

