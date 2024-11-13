Breaking News
PM Modi's rally in Mumbai: Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists
Infant being sold rescued by cops in Thane, four including child's mother held
Amid bag checking row, Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maharashtra-Goa border
EOW books developer over Rs 55-crore fraud in redevelopment project in Mumbai
Fishmonger killed, body dismembered and disposed, minor girl's brother held
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Lupita Nyongo joins Tom Holland Zendaya for Christopher Nolans next movie

Lupita Nyong’o joins Tom Holland, Zendaya for Christopher Nolan’s next movie

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The film is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal Pictures had no comment about Nyong’o’s casting

Lupita Nyong’o joins Tom Holland, Zendaya for Christopher Nolan’s next movie

Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Lupita Nyong’o joins Tom Holland, Zendaya for Christopher Nolan’s next movie
x
00:00

Actor Lupita Nyong’o has joined the ensemble cast of ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next film. The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, and is shrouded in secrecy.


The film is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. Universal Pictures had no comment about Nyong’o’s casting. The upcoming feature is expected to start shooting in early 2025. As per reports, Nolan is writing and directing the movie.


Nyong’o is an Oscar winner, and is known for 12 Years a Slave (2013). This marks her first project with Nolan, but she has recently collaborated with Universal Picures on this fall’s unexpected box-office triumph, The Wild Robot, an animated adventure in which she voices the main character. 


The actor’s expansive résumé includes Marvel’s Black Panther (2018) and the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Jordan Peele’s horror thriller Us (2019) and the post-apocalyptic sci-fi prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. The actor also scored a Tony nomination for the 2009 Broadway play, Eclipsed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lupita nyongo christopher nolan matt damon tom holland Zendaya anne hathaway hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK