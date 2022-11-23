×
Madonna flashes bare bust

Updated on: 23 November,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Washington
Making use of her Instagram account, the Vogue songstress posted a sexy video with a caption

Madonna


Just days after warning social media trolls to “stop bullying” her for following 50 Cent drama, queen of pop Madonna, 64, flashed her bare bust in a risque new video.


Making use of her Instagram account, the Vogue songstress posted a sexy video with a caption, “I’m in the mood for love.” In the clip, Madonna wore a nude corset, matching underwear, classic fishnet stockings and gold heels. The footage saw Madonna covering herself with bottles of wine. She was later seen cupping her breast before striking a raunchy pose in the final frame and exposing her nipple. The post will have been in breach of Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy, which previously restricted Madonna to go live naked. 



Also Read: Madonna gets candid about her obsession with sex


