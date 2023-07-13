Madonna’s kids plan a serious intervention after her hospital dash

Last month, it was revealed that the singer, 64, had developed a bacterial infection and was checked into an intensive care unit

Madonna

Pop icon Madonna is said to have been “one step away from disaster” for a while, with her children set to “stage an intervention” after her scary hospital dash that left her needing intensive care.

Last month, it was revealed that the singer, 64, had developed a bacterial infection and was checked into an intensive care unit. Reports even claimed that Madonna was intubated. But now it has emerged that the singer’s kids, including daughter Lourdes, 26, have staged an intervention for their famous mother due to the way in which she reportedly “punishes herself” and is said to go “overboard” with surgery.

Madonna is also mum to Rocco, 22; David, 17; Mercy, 17; and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. It’s reported that all of her kids are worried about their mother who “acts like she’s in her twenties.” Madonna’s doting children were worried when they found out that their mother had been suffering a “low-grade fever for a month” and refused to see a doctor, prior to her ICU admission. A source told a publication, “It’s a serious intervention and they are determined to see it all the way through.”

