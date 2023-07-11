Madonna shares health update after hospitalisation for serious bacterial infection

Madonna took to her Instagram handle and said that she is on the road to recovery and also gave an update on her upcoming tour

Madonna. Pic/AFP

American singer and songwriter Madonna, on Monday shared her health update with her fans after she developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Taking to Instagram, Madonna shared a post which reads, "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Madonna postponed her tour after developing a serious bacterial infection on Saturday which led to a several-day stay in the ICU, her manager informed. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he said.

Soon after she shared the note, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and get well soon messages. "We love you so much you have never disappointed us," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Get better soon, can't wait to see you shine on stage. The world needs your bright light."

A user wrote, "Blessings Goddess! Sending you Love + Light! This is wonderful news!" As per CNN, Madonna's tour, titled the Celebration Tour, was scheduled to kick off from July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on July 18.

The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe. Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City, according to CNN.

