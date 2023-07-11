PV Sindhu enjoys desi meal after Canada Open semi-final defeat

The Hyderabadi shuttler, who went down 14-21, 15-21 in the penultimate round of the Super 500 event, was there for some South Indian fare

PV Sindhu with Jiffin Joseph at an Indian restaurant in Calgary, Canada

India's superstar shuttler PV Sindhu had a wry smile, but couldn’t hide her disappointment at Calgary’s Chennai Spices restaurant on Saturday night, moments after losing her Canada Open semi-final to Japan’s World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi. The Hyderabadi shuttler, who went down 14-21, 15-21 in the penultimate round of the Super 500 event, was there for some South Indian fare.

Good food is a great comforter and for an athlete like Sindhu, 28, who travels the world so frequently, an Indian meal can be the perfect healer. Former Mumbai resident Jiffin Joseph, 44, who recently migrated to Canada and is a badminton enthusiast, was at the restaurant too.

“Sindhu was here for a takeaway and patiently awaited her turn in the queue. I was stunned to see her in the flesh. She’s my idol. I was a bit hesitant to approach her, not knowing what mood she could be in, but somehow I did. And she was very pleasant. I told her I play badminton with my club friends and that it’s an honour to meet her. She replied saying she had just lost in the semi-finals earlier in the day.

I told her we [Indians] love here and thanked her for making our country proud. She even readily posed for a selfie which will now be my prized possession,” Joseph told mid-day on Monday. Though Joseph does not know exactly what Sindhu ordered, the restaurant is known for its South Indian cuisine which includes a range of Dosas, Biryanis and the famed Chettinad Chicken, among other desi delicacies.