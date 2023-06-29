Breaking News
Madonna hospitalised due to 'serious' infection, world tour postponed

Updated on: 29 June,2023 10:10 AM IST  |  New York
The 64-year-old singer was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital  in the New York City after she was found unresponsive. Reports say that Madonna is out of the ICU and recovering with her daughter Lourdes Leon by her side

American singer and songwriter Madonna. Pic/Instagram

American singer and songwriter Madonna has postponed her tour after developing a serious bacterial infection on Saturday which led to a several-day stay in the ICU, her manager informed on Wednesday (US local time). According to Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, her health is improving but she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. 


"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he said. The 64-year-old singer was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in the New York City after she was found unresponsive. Reports say that Madonna is out of the ICU and recovering with her daughter Lourdes Leon by her side.
Guy Oseary shared the news through his Instagram account. He posted a picture along with a caption containing details about the medical emergency and further work related updates of the singer. Fans and friends were seen praying for her quick recovery in the comment section.


 
 
 
 
 
People magazine also shared a post on their Instagram account informing about the health issues faced by Madonna. They captioned the post as, "Madonna has been hospitalized due to a “serious” infection. On Wednesday, talent manager and producer Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that the “Material Girl” singer has been in the ICU trying to recover from the health scare. Tap the link in bio to read the full statement. l ð·: Todd Owyoung/NBC Via Getty." As soon as the news was out, fans showered blessings in the comment section and prayed for the better health of the singer. 

 
 
 
 
 
As per CNN, Madonna's next tour, titled 'The Celebration Tour', was scheduled to kick off from July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on July 18. The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe. Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City, according to CNN.

