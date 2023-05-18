Madonna’s racy nude photos up for auction

The nude photos of Madonna from her book Sex, released in 1992, will be auctioned, with prices starting at $49,000

Singer Madonna’s nude photos from her controversial coffee table book, Sex, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction. The “titillating” pictures were taken when the star, then 34, was in New York and Miami and could fetch as much $30,000.

The pictures will be sold at Christie’s New York and will be signed by Madonna, now 64, and renowned photographer Steve Meisel. Prices for the photos begin at $49,000 and feature the Material Girl star in her birthday suit, posing everywhere from burlesque hotels to the beach.

Reports state that Madonna’s book was released the day after the singer’s fifth studio album, Erotica. Speaking about the aluminium-covered publication, which contains S&M images and softcore pornography and sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, Christie’s deputy chairman Darius Himes reportedly said, “It was shocking and titillating. It captured so much white-hot energy coming off of Madonna in the early 1990s.”

Madonna was slammed recently after she shared a racy throwback snap of herself. Some of her fans thought the star should start ‘acting her age’, but her pal Rosie O’Donnell says the queen of pop will take the dissing in her stride.

