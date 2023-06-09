Returning with the action and spectacle that’s captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots

Still from Transformers: Rise of the beast

Listen to this article Makers of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' reveal why a Porsche was chosen for Mirage! x 00:00

No 'Transformers' movie would be complete without a fleet of fantastic cars changing shape and performing gravity-defying stunts. The vehicles in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' include familiar favorites as well as a convoy of amazing new cars.

“You’ll see Bumblebee as a Camaro and Optimus Prime as a Freightliner truck, of course, but we had a long debate about Mirage, our new Autobot character. He probably has the most screen time of any robot in the movie, and I think he’ll be very popular with fans.”, says producer Mark Vahradian. But did you know the filmmakers originally envisioned Mirage as a Ferrari? and later considered making him a Lamborghini, in the end they decided that a Porsche 911 was the perfect choice. “We’ve had almost every other car imaginable, but never a Porsche. And when you see this particular Porsche convert to its robot form, it’s going to be very special. With its rounded curves and beautiful design, it’s going to make Mirage really stand out.”, adds Vahradian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Steven Caple Jr. reveals another reason why a Porsche was chosen for Mirage. “It’s actually an homage to Michael Bay’s Bad Boys. That movie was my first real introduction to Porsche, and when I saw it, I was like, ‘Damn, Will Smith is driving a really cool car!’ So I thought it would be fun to pay homage in that way," says Caple.

Returning with the action and spectacle that’s captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – joining them as allies in the epic battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film is now playing in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 2D, 3D, 4D and IMAX.