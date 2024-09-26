Mandy Moore, 40, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday, announcing the birth of their daughter, Louise Everett Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are celebrating the arrival of their third child!

'This Is Us' actress, 40, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday, announcing the birth of their daughter, Louise Everett Goldsmith.

"Lou is here!" Moore wrote alongside a black and white photo of the newborn's birth. "Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously, and right in time for Virgo season."

She continued, "She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to two sons, August "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 22 months.

Back in June, Moore had announced that they were expecting a daughter. In a sweet Instagram post featuring Gus and Ozzie wearing T-shirts labeled "Big" and "Middle," she captioned, "Sometimes life imitates art," adding, "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Moore had previously opened up about the challenges of her third pregnancy, calling it the hardest one yet. In July, she shared a mirror selfie on Instagram showing her baby bump, writing, "Is it September yet? Feeling very grateful to my body AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far... simply because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart."

Moore and Goldsmith, lead singer of the band Dawes, tied the knot in 2018. Reflecting on their relationship, Moore told PEOPLE, "I feel incredibly understood and supported... I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."

