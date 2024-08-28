In a series of pictures shared on Margot Robbie's fan page, she can be seen wearing a plain white shirt paired with black pant

Margot Robbie cradles her baby bump

Actor-producer Margot Robbie, who is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley, is currently on vacation. Now, pictures from their getaway have surfaced on social media, and we are in awe. The images, which have made their way to social media, show Margot cradling her baby bump.

In a series of pictures shared on Margot's fan page, she can be seen wearing a plain white shirt paired with black pants. The actress kept her shirt unbuttoned and was seen touching her baby bump as she enjoyed a sun-drenched vacation in Sardinia, Italy, with her husband, Tom.

Fans' reaction to Margot Robbie's vacation pics

As soon as these pictures appeared on social media, fans began reacting to them. One fan wrote, "I love how she lets her tummy breathe without tiring it with tight clothes. She’s the best." "AHHHHH SHE MADE AN APPEARANCE! Look at her," another user commented. A third fan shared, "Sis needs to drop her skincare routine because that belly is smoooooooth." "There is nothing that isn’t perfect about her, even the baby bump," added another user.

About Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s first pregnancy

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, who’ve been married for over seven years, are all set to welcome their first child. According to a report by People magazine, the 34-year-old Australian actress is pregnant. Robbie and her husband tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast in December 2016.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s story

The couple met on the set of the World War II drama ‘Suite Française,’ where he was an assistant director, in 2013. While talking to a major publication, Robbie said, "My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I’m kind of living with my roommate, and it’s awesome. We lived with a bunch of people, and now we’re just living as the two of us, so we feel very grown up now."

Notably, Robbie will produce and star in a still-to-be-titled ‘Ocean’s 11’ film that will reunite her on the big screen with her ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling. Her publicist revealed in May that the project is "an original Ocean’s film set in the ‘60s.”