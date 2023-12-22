Mark Ruffalo's new HBO series adds Fabian Frankel and Alison Oliver

Fabian Frankel and Alison Oliver to play Anthony and Lizie in the upcoming untitled HBO series starring Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo. Pic/AFP

"House of the Dragon" star Fabian Frankel and actor Alison Oliver have joined the cast of "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby's next series with HBO. Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is headlining the untitled project, which will also feature Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane and Sam Keeley.

Set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia, the show will follow an FBI agent named Tom (Ruffalo) who heads a task force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man. Frankel, who broke out with his performance as Ser Criston Cole in the first season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon", will play Anthony, an integral member of Tom's task force.

Oliver will essay the character of Lizzie, an underperforming state police officer who is added to Tom's team. She made her acting debut with the Lenny Abrahamson-directed series "Conversations With Friends" and was most recently seen in Emerald Fennel's feature film "Saltburn".

Ingelsby is also the writer of the new HBO series which will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. The trio will executive produce alongside Ruffalo, David Crockett, Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

