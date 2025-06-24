Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Maroon 5 announces new album Love Is Like and US tour drops single All Night

Maroon 5 announces new album Love Is Like and US tour, drops single ‘All Night’

Updated on: 24 June,2025 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Maroon 5 announces eighth album Love Is Like, out 15 August, with a US arena tour and new single ‘All Night’. The album features a collab with BLACKPINK’s LISA. Adding to the tour news, Adam Levine said Maroon 5 is going back to its roots with this album

Maroon 5 announces new album Love Is Like and US tour, drops single ‘All Night’

Maroon 5. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Maroon 5 announces new album Love Is Like and US tour, drops single ‘All Night’
x
00:00

Maroon 5 on Monday announced their new album and also unveiled details about their US tour.

The band is all set to make a comeback with the eighth studio album, "Love Is Like," and an arena tour in the United States, as per Billboard.


"I feel like we've gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically," said frontman Adam Levine in a statement about the album, which arrives Aug. 15. "This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career."


In addition to the album and tour news, the band dropped its latest single, "All Night," on Monday. Maroon 5 teased that the trek - and the new song - was on its way in a video posted to social media on June 20.

In the clip, the upbeat track plays on a boom box that appears in front of iconic locations in various cities around the country, including Chicago's Bean, the Beverly Hills sign in Los Angeles, the Space Needle in Seattle and the San Francisco Bridge.

Though a tracklist for Love Is Like - the follow-up to 2021's Jordi - has not yet been revealed, the press release noted that Maroon 5's collab with LISA of BLACKPINK, "Priceless," will be included on the album.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Maroon 5 Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK