Maroon 5 is an American pop-rock band based in Los Angeles, California and for the first time, they are performing in India, that too in Mumbai. Here are 5 reasons, why you should attend the concert!

For the first time, the iconic band Maroon 5 is coming to India for a night of unforgettable ‘Memories’. With a career spanning two decades, the band has captured millions of hearts worldwide with their classic hits, soulful tunes, and of course, Adam Levine’s timeless charm. Holding the record for the most #1’s on the Hot 100 this century by a duo or group, the Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouse, Maroon 5 will create a stir in Mumbai this December. Maroon 5 consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and bassist Sam Farrar.

Spice up your Tuesday with an unforgettable live concert experience. It’s the midweek boost you didn’t know you needed. So, grab those last remaining tickets (if you’re lucky) and get ready for an evening of music, energy, and pure Maroon 5 magic! Here is why Maroon 5’s concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in the heart of Mumbai, is one you simply can’t afford to miss:

1. One too many millions... and then some more!?

To date, the universally renowned band from Los Angeles has sold over 98 Million albums and 750 Million singles, earned RIAA certifications in more than 35 countries, and charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100. The boy band holds the Pop Airplay record for the “most #1 hits among pop duos or groups” with 11 records and the 4x Platinum song ‘Memories’ was the band’s first record to reach 2 billion streams on major audio streaming platforms.

2. A love that never dies… 22 years of ‘Songs About Jane’

The band's debut album, Songs About Jane, featured lyrics and titles that were based on songs frontman Adam Levine wrote about his ex-girlfriend at the time, Jane. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Levine said, "I saw this girl at a gas station and I fell in love with her. I wrote a song about her and played it in the store where she worked. It was an awful song, but she found out about this relatively psychotic boy. She was my muse for years."In fact, ‘Misery’ is about the frustration of wanting someone badly, but failing to make it happen – a subject that Adam Levine admits he often returns to.

3. Shaadi here, shaadi there… the OG cupid & wedding crashers

Thinking about the perfect way to propose to your soulmate? Make it unforgettable at the Maroon 5’s concert, which is known to be a hotspot for romantic gestures, with fans frequently proposing to their partners during ‘She Will Be Loved’! Frontman Adam Levine himself has helped orchestrate a few surprise proposals! Adding to the wedding excitement, Maroon 5's ‘Sugar’ music video went on to feature the band crashing some real-life weddings!

4. An Aamchi Mumbai Special???

Maroon 5 often tailors their setlists to include songs that resonate with the audience in a particular city. They sometimes even modify their song introductions to reference local landmarks or traditions, so keep an eye out for an Aamchi Mumbai reference. They also tend to include fan favourites from albums that are especially popular in the country or city they’re performing in. So Mumbai, what's on your wishlist?!

5. When you… ‘really wanna dance the night away’

Imagine yourself dancing to their classic hits, ‘Sugar’ and ‘One More Night’ in a sea full of fans, including ‘Moves Like Jagger’, the grooviest of the groovy songs from their discography. During the performance on stage, some of their concerts have featured on-stage dance-offs between band members or even invited fans, so get your moves ready.