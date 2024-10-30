With a career spanning three decades, Maroon 5’s diverse discography has regularly topped global charts, earning them super stardom status with their music—an infectious blend of pop, rock and funk

Led by their iconic frontman Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will take the stage in December.

American band Maroon 5 to perform in India for the first time on December 3 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse



India, get ready for an unforgettable musical experience to mark the end of 2024, as BookMyShow Live brings the iconic pop rock band, Maroon 5 for the first time ever to the country this December.

American award-winning band Maroon 5 is all set to perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in the heart of Mumbai, on December 3rd, 2024. Led by their iconic frontman Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will take the stage in India for their debut performance, giving their passionate Indian fan-base a live experience like none other. The heart of Mumbai will pulse with electrifying tunes, as one of the world’s most loved pop-rock bands finally touches down, bringing with them decades of hits that have soundtracked lives across generations.

Tickets for Maroon 5's first-ever performance in India will be available soon, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak Credit Card customers will begin on November 6th, 2024 at 12 PM IST (Noon) on BookMyShow, offering first access to tickets for this highly-anticipated show, with specially curated offers available for Kotak White and White Reserve Credit Card customers. General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting November 8th, 2024 at 2 PM IST on the platform.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is the producer and promoter for Maroon 5’s concert in India, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences and cement India’s place on the global entertainment map. Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, across generations and bringing them to India for the very first time marks a thrilling milestone for us. Their music has transcended boundaries and cultures and we’re ecstatic to give Indian fans the unforgettable experience of seeing them live on home soil."

With a career spanning three decades, Maroon 5’s diverse discography has regularly topped global charts, earning them super stardom status. Their music—an infectious blend of pop, rock and funk, has not only dominated the charts but has also become the backdrop to countless memories for fans worldwide. Now, that same energy will reverberate through Mumbai as fans experience Maroon 5 live, delivering a career-spanning set that will include everything from timeless classics to recent chart-toppers.

Coming off their current Las Vegas residency to Mumbai this December, the fans will experience an electrifying performance from one of the most enduring and successful bands of the 21st century, as Maroon 5 prepares to end the year on an unforgettable note. Maroon 5 has continued to captivate audiences world-over with their renowned high-energy performances and fans can expect nothing less in Mumbai. The concert will feature a setlist spanning their greatest hits and fan favourites, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Including hits like ‘This Love’, ‘She Will Be Loved’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Girls Like You’ and more!

The numbers behind their success speak for themselves: Maroon 5 has sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles worldwide and they've charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100, with three reaching Diamond certification (10x Platinum) in the U.S. Additionally, they've achieved 23 U.S. Platinum-certified singles and have set records for the most #1 hits on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. The band’s songs have accumulated over 22 billion streams on Spotify, with 10 of their tracks surpassing 1 Billion streams each, including their 4x Platinum hit ‘Memories’. With the release of the 2021 album JORDI, which was dedicated to their late manager, they continued to build on this momentum and began their seventh consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

Founded in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, the group evolved into the powerhouse we know today. From their debut album ‘Songs About Jane’, which earned them a GRAMMY® Award for Best New Artist in 2005, to more recent hits like ‘Memories’, Maroon 5 has amassed a legacy, few can match. Their line-up, consisting of frontman and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Matt Flynn, has produced an unforgettable array of songs that have shaped modern pop-rock music.

Maroon 5 achieved this success on their own terms with an instantly recognisable and singular style. A combination of airtight songwriting, straightforward lyricism, clever wit and adventurous creativity has earmarked their hypnotic hybrid of rock and pop from day one. By looking ahead and challenging themselves and popular culture at every turn, Maroon 5 continue to redefine the modern American band.

Maroon 5’s India concert is presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank.