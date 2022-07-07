Maroon 5 removes flag on homepage amid controversy

Maroon 5 used the design in the background of a post released on Saturday to announce it will hold a world tour in November, including a stop in South Korea

American pop-rock band Maroon 5

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 removed the design of Japan’s imperial-era flag from the band’s official website on Wednesday, after the use of the image angered South Korean music fans ahead of its world tour that includes stops in Asian countries.

According to sources in the music scene, the band deleted the image of the Rising Sun Flag from the website, replacing it with an image of the band.

Maroon 5 used the design in the background of a post released on Saturday to announce it will hold a world tour in November, including a stop in South Korea.

Many Koreans view the Rising Sun Flag, formerly used by the Japanese Imperial Army, as a symbol of the country’s past militarism. Since the post was released, many Korean fans have flocked to online communities to express their anger over the move.

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor of Seoul’s Sungshin Women’s University who is known for his efforts to promote Korean interests abroad, also sent a protest letter to the group, asking it to delete the image. The band will hold a one-day concert at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on November 30, as part of the world tour.

It will mark the band’s first performance in the country since February 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever