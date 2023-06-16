The 'Weeds' star, whose relationship with the 'Almost Famous' actor ended in 2003 due to a cheating scandal, said she wishes the newlyweds 'well

Mary-Louise Parker. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mary-Louise Parker reacts to ex-boyfriend Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts' marriage 20 years after cheating scandal x 00:00

American actor Mary-Louise Parker wished Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts the best for their marriage. According to Page six, the 'Weeds' star, whose relationship with the 'Almost Famous' actor ended in 2003 due to a cheating scandal, said she wishes the newlyweds 'well.'

"I honestly, of course, wish them every happiness because that's my son's father," she said on Wednesday, referring to William.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, "So I'm happy for them. I'm happy they found each other."

The relationship between the 'Angels in America' star and Crudup, began in 1996 and ended seven years later when the 'Morning Show' star left her for Claire Danes, as per Page Six.

She was pregnant at the time, and discussed the scandal in her 2015 memoir. "Dear Mr. You.I realise now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful," she explained.

Parker was in a relationship with Crudup from 1996 to 2003.

The ex-couple has a son named William.

During Parker's pregnancy in 2003, the 'Morning Show' star abandoned her for Claire Danes.

Danes and Crudup split in 2006, and the 'Homeland' alum later married Hugh Dancy. Parker had adopted her daughter, Caroline, while in a relationship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Crudup began dating Watts in 2017 after her divorce from longtime partner Liev Schreiber.

Six years later, the couple sparked engagement rumours when the "Twin Peaks" alum, 54, was spotted with a ring on that finger.

Earlier this month, Naomi and Crudup got "hitched" in a New York City courthouse ceremony, which the bride posted on Instagram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever