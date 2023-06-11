Breaking News
Naomi Watts gets 'hitched' to Billy Crudup, shares pictures

Updated on: 11 June,2023 07:36 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie. "Hitched", Watts simply captioned the photo

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup during their wedding ceremony. Pic/Instagram

Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup are married. The 'King Kong' star, 54, confirmed her marriage to 'The Morning Show' actor, 54, in an Instagram post, reports People magazine. Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.


As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie. "Hitched", Watts simply captioned the photo.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)


Watts' social media post came after pictures of the star in the same Oscar de la Renta dress, holding the same flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior. In the images, Crudup also wore a band on his ring finger, and rocked the same navy suit he's wearing in his now-wife's latest Instagram snap.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

naomi watts Hollywood entertaintment Instagram

