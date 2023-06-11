Naomi Watts gets 'hitched' to Billy Crudup, shares pictures

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie. "Hitched", Watts simply captioned the photo

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup during their wedding ceremony. Pic/Instagram

Naomi Watts gets 'hitched' to Billy Crudup

Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup are married. The 'King Kong' star, 54, confirmed her marriage to 'The Morning Show' actor, 54, in an Instagram post, reports People magazine. Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie. "Hitched", Watts simply captioned the photo.

Watts' social media post came after pictures of the star in the same Oscar de la Renta dress, holding the same flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior. In the images, Crudup also wore a band on his ring finger, and rocked the same navy suit he's wearing in his now-wife's latest Instagram snap.

