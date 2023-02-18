Zeenat Aman's thought-provoking Instagram posts

Zeenat Aman finally made her Instagram debut on February 11

Zeenat Aman. Pic/AFP

The iconic Zeenat Aman finally made her Instagram debut on February 11 with the caption for her first-ever post, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." She has made about seven posts and every single one of them has a carefully considered and well-articulated caption. On February 12, she shared a series of pictures shot by Tanya Agarwal. She wrote, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though is different."

She added, "This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together."

The candid and unfiltered shots really highlight the authenticity and elegance that she has aged with. A certain radiance is seen coming from within her in this set of pictures and it only adds to it that these were shot by a female photographer, who sees a woman possessing grace and poise, doing justice to such a lovely personality.

Also Read: Exclusive video! Ankita Lokhande on people's perception of her: I'm not rude I am honest

On a closing note, she said, "It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

With much wisdom to share, Zeenat's latest post made on February 18 is not just thought-provoking, but also empowering. She shared a picture of herself rocking her iconic salt and pepper bob. The picture was taken by her son Zahaan Khan at a friend's home near Alibag. In the post, she wrote, "As women, we are told that our social worth lies in the youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best, offered sympathy."

She goes on, "I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth."

She concludes by saying, "Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo." Her comments section is filled with praises for her beautiful captions and she has been showered with love for them. The audience awaits more of her beautiful pictures and stimulating captions