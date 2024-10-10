Reportedly, Nolan is returning to Universal Pictures for his next film with plans for its release on July 17, 2026. However, Universal has shared no details

After the success of 'Oppenheimer', acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is in talks to collaborate with Matt Damon for his next film, reported Deadline.

Reportedly, Nolan is returning to Universal Pictures for his next film with plans for its release on July 17, 2026. However, Universal has shared no details.

The plot details are also kept under wraps. The shooting is reportedly set to start in early 2025.

Director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' shinned at the Oscars 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards.

The film took a total of seven awards, Christopher Nolan won Best Director, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best original score and best film editing.

Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' also dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards.

The film received huge success and several accolades.

At the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place in Los Angeles, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' scored three big wins during the ceremony including Best Cast, Best Actor Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr.

In the competitive best actor race, 'Oppenheimer' star Murphy triumphed over Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers') and Bradley Cooper from 'Maestro;', among others, for his performance as the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

As for Damon, this is the third time he and Nolan are working together, reported Deadline.

