Jennifer Aniston, now 55, shared some throwback photos from the Friends set, including one of herself with Perry and castmates to honour Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry 1st death anniversary

Listen to this article Jennifer Aniston shares heartfelt tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary x 00:00

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on the first anniversary of his passing. In a simple Instagram post, she wrote “1 year,” adding a heart with a bandage and a dove emoji, symbols often used to honour lost loved ones. The post also linked to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which supports people dealing with addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Matthew Perry 1st death anniversary, Jennifer Aniston honours actor

Jennifer Aniston, now 55, shared some throwback photos from the Friends set, including one of herself with Perry and castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The first snap of the heart-breaking carousel showcased Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry, seemingly from the filming of the acclaimed theme song, I'll Be There For You, of the show. One of the pictures shows the Friends stars giving each other a group hug.Jennifer's post undoubtedly left fans emotional.

In the comment section, one of the netizens wrote, "Heartbreaking....Matthew you will always be remembered."

"omg my heart," a fan commented, using crying emojis.

Matthew Perry was found dead at his residence on October 28, 2024. He was 54.

About Matthew Perry's death

As per Variety, Toxicology reports showed that Perry died from acute effects of ketamine at his Los Angeles home, and his death was ruled an accident. Other contributing factors in his death were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

In 2024, the DEA and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), opened an investigation into who supplied the drugs that led to Perry's death. In August, five people were arrested, including Perry's assistant, doctors and Jasveen Sangha, a major drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen."A trial for Sangha and one of the doctors has been set for March 2025.

Prosecutors offered lesser charges to Chavez and two others in exchange for their cooperation as they go after two targets they deem more responsible for the overdose death: another doctor and an alleged dealer that they say was known as 'ketamine queen' of Los Angeles.

Chavez is free on bond after turning over his passport and surrendering his medical license, among other conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)