Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty of supplying fatal drug which led to Matthew Perry's death

Updated on: 04 September,2025 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen, has pleaded guilty to supplying the fatal drug to the Friends actor, Matthew Perry, during a recent hearing in court. The actor was found dead in 2023 due to an overdose of ketamine

Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty of supplying fatal drug which led to Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry and Jasveen Sangha

Jasveen Sangha reportedly pleaded guilty to five federal charges on Wednesday, September 3. These included illegally providing the ketamine that caused the demise of Matthew Perry. Notably, her trial in the case had been scheduled to begin later this month; however, she reached a plea agreement in August 2025.


After her confession, Jasveen Sangha will be put in the jail for up to 65 years. However, the prosecutors stated that they will ask for less than the maximum penalty. The portal also recorded that the Friends actor Suzanne Perry and his stepfather also attended the court proceedings as the Ketamine Queen answered questions regarding her awareness that the drugs she gave co-defendant Erik Fleming were for Perry. Jasveen Sangha told the judge, “There was no way I could tell 100 per cent. I didn't know if all of [the vials] or some of them.” Apart from the 42-year-old, four other individuals have also pleaded guilty in the Matthew Perry death case. They are now awaiting sentencing.

Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. He was then declared dead at the age of 54. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, his demise was caused by the "acute effects of ketamine." Drowning was also listed as a contributing factor.

Matthew Perry had worked in TV shows such as Friends, The John Larroquette Show, Scrubs, The Ron Clark Story and so on. He had also been seen in films such as A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, Getting In, Three To Tango, 17 Again, Misery Loves Comedy and so on.

