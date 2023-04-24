Breaking News
Matthew Perry to remove controversial Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

Updated on: 24 April,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
He vowed to remove Reeves' name from future editions of his book.

Matthew Perry to remove controversial Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

Mathew Perry. Pic/AFP

Matthew Perry to remove controversial Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions
Actor Matthew Perry has decided to remove his controversial remarks about Keanu Reeves from future editions of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." The memoir is a candid telling of Perry's struggle with substance abuse and addiction. However, he faced backlash last fall for references to Reeves that some found offensive including in one excerpt about his friend River Phoenix's 1993 death, CNN reported.


"River was a beautiful man, inside and out - too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry wrote in his memoir. Perry, who has previously apologised over his controversial remarks, recently expressed regret for the same at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He vowed to remove Reeves' name from future editions of his book.



"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street," Perry said during the panel, noting that "any future versions of the book will not have his name in it." Perry is yet to apologise to the Matrix star in person. "If I run into the guy, I'll apologize. It was just stupid," Perry concluded. Perry's memoir was released on November 1 last year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

keanu reeves hollywood news Entertainment News

