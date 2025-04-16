The Duchess of Sussex shared her experience on the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast

Meghan Markle. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Carrying an almost unbearable grief': Meghan Markle up about her 2020 miscarriage x 00:00

Meghan Markle opened up about the miscarriage she suffered nearly five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duchess of Sussex shared her experience on the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, where she was joined by Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First, reported People.

During the conversation with Saujani, Meghan spoke about the difficulties of continuing to "perform" while privately navigating the pain of a miscarriage.

"I'll bring this up if you're comfortable talking about it because I know you've spoken publicly about as you're doing Girls Who Code, all the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time and the miscarriages that you've experienced," Meghan said.

"I've spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced," she continued, adding, "I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time," according to People.

Meghan shares son, Prince Archie 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with her husband Prince Harry, as per the outlet.

Back in November 2020, she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of that year.

In the personal essay of roughly over 1,000 words, Meghan recalled feeling a "sharp cramp" and dropping to the floor with Archie in her arms.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever