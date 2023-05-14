Mel Gibson will direct Mark Wahlberg in suspense film 'Flight Risk'

Gibson is helming Flight Risk for Lionsgate, which will be taking the project to Cannes. Davis Entertainment is producing, alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions

Controversial Hollywood figures and Father Stu co-stars Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg are teaming up for another film, with Gibson back in the director’s chair for the first time since Hacksaw Ridge (2016).

Gibson is helming Flight Risk for Lionsgate, which will be taking the project to Cannes. Davis Entertainment is producing, alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions.

The logline says that Wahlberg will be starring as “a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial.”

“We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg,” Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

As per reports, Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights via Lauren Bixby and Christopher Davis, who negotiated on behalf of the studio. Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone studios is serving as executive producer and is financing. Neil Sacker of Sacker Entertainment Law and Alex Lebovici negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

In 2021, Gibson teased that he would return to directing the fifth chapter of the Lethal Weapon franchise at an event in London.

