Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Miami Blues director George Armitage passes away at the age of 83

Miami Blues director George Armitage passes away at the age of 83

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The news of George Armitage's demise was confirmed by his son Brent. As per Brent, his father breathed his last on Saturday in Playa del Rey

Miami Blues director George Armitage passes away at the age of 83

George Armitage Pic/X

Listen to this article
Miami Blues director George Armitage passes away at the age of 83
x
00:00

Veteran filmmaker George Armitage, best known for creating projects like "Grosse Pointe Blank" and "Miami Blues," has passed away. He was 83.


The news of George Armitage's demise was confirmed by his son Brent. As per Brent, his father breathed his last on Saturday in Playa del Rey, Variety reported.


Armitage started out in the 20th Century Fox mailroom before becoming associate producer on the long-running series "Peyton Place" in the 1960s. He met Roger Corman on the Fox lot and moved into feature films, writing the Corman-produced 1970 comedy "Gas! - Or - It Became Necessary to Destroy the World in Order to Save It."


He continued making films for Corman and his brother Gene Corman, moving into directing with "Private Duty Nurses." The 1972 Blaxploitation film "Hit Man," which he directed and co-wrote, starred Pam Grier and Bernie Casey. Next up was "Vigilante Force," with Kris Kristofferson and Jan-Michael Vincent, and the TV movie "Hot Rod."

Armitage's next film as director, the 1990 comedic thriller "Miami Blues," was based on a Charles Willeford novel. Starring Alec Baldwin and Fred Ward, it garnered attention for Jennifer Jason-Leigh's performance. Also in 1990, Armitage co-wrote cop actioner "Last of the Finest."

He was Emmy-nominated for co-writing the 1996 TV movie "The Late Shift," the story of the rivalry between David Letterman and Jay Leno over who would succeed Johnny Carson.

His final credit was the 2004 crime pic "The Big Bounce," starring Owen Wilson and Morgan Freeman in a story co-written by Elmore Leonard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK