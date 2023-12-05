Breaking News
Michael B Jordan crashes his Ferrari into a parked vehicle in California

Updated on: 05 December,2023 04:55 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Besides the damage to Jordan's luxury blue sedan and the other stationary vehicle, no injuries were reported. The actor was prompted by police to fill out a police report online

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood, California over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly said that the incident took place around 11.30 pm on a busy section of Sunset Boulevard and was a “traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle.” Officials also maintained that there were no signs of anything “nefarious” at the site. 


In a video obtained by a  international portal, Jordan, 36, can be seen talking to a cop with an unidentified friend on the kerb after the accident. At that time, the Creed actor and his friend appeared to be uninjured and calm. The Wakanda Forever star was not made to undergo a field sobriety test, and no arrests were made either.


Besides the damage to Jordan’s luxury blue sedan and the other stationary vehicle, no injuries were reported. The actor was prompted by police to fill out a police report online. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

