Michael Jackson's children turn nostalgic on music legend's birth anniversary

Remembering Michael Jackson, his children Prince and Paris Jackson, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared sweet throwback photos on what would've been the King of Pop's 64th birthday

On the occasion of music legend Michael Jackson's birth anniversary, his children paid heartfelt tributes to him. Remembering Michael Jackson, his children Prince and Paris Jackson, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared sweet throwback photos on what would've been the King of Pop's 64th birthday.

The 'Thriller' superstar's older son, Prince, 25, whose birth name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., posted a series of photos with his father and siblings -- Paris, 24, and Bigi, whose birth name is Prince Michael Jackson II and was previously known as Blanket.

"Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything," he captioned the post.

Paris, on the other hand, posted a photo of herself as a toddler kissing Michael Jackson on the lips to her Instagram Story alongside the simple caption, "hbd."

Michael Jackson is considered one of the most significant artists in the world's history. He died at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case.

The legendary singer and dancer also introduced the famous 'moonwalk' and 'robot' style dance steps into dance history. For over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, made him a global star in pop culture, with the tag of the most awarded music artist in history.

