Michael Keaton-Batman casting backlash made Mark Hamill do Joker audition

Michael Keaton-Batman casting backlash made Mark Hamill do Joker audition

Updated on: 02 June,2023 11:54 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS

Hamill said the Joker is one of his favourite characters to play "because he's insane, and because he's insane, he's never boring. It's just fun to play a character who creates chaos everywhere he goes"

Michael Keaton-Batman casting backlash made Mark Hamill do Joker audition

Michael Keaton. Pic/AFP

Michael Keaton-Batman casting backlash made Mark Hamill do Joker audition
Icon Mark Hamill voiced the Batman villain Joker on 'Batman: The Animated Series', which originally aired for 85 episodes from 1992-1995.


Hamill earned acclaim for the voice role, but it would have never happened without Michael Keaton's casting as 'Batman' in Tim Burton's 1989 comic book film, reports Variety.


As Hamill recalled during a recent Wired video interview, Keaton's casting as Bruce Wayne/Batman earned backlash from comic book fans, considering he was more known as a comedic actor in films such as 'Mr. Mom' and Burton's own 'Beetlejuice'.


"I just read for it," Hamill said of the Joker role. "I had a confidence that really helped me because there was this big outcry that Michael Keaton was gonna play Batman. 'Oh, he's Mr. Mom, he's a comedy actor'. I mean, they hadn't even seen him (in the role) and they didn't realize how great he would become. But, there was great controversy."

Seeing Keaton overcome backlash to become an iconic Batman gave Hamill the confidence he needed that comic book fans would be willing to accept the Luke Skywalker actor as the Joker.

"When I went in (for the Joker role), I thought, 'You think they're gonna hire Luke Skywalker to play the Joker? The fans will lose their minds!'," Hamill said.

"I was so sure that I couldn't be cast. I was completely relaxed. A lot of times there's performance anxiety because you want the part, here I knew I couldn't get the part, so, who cares? I drove out of the parking lot thinking, 'That's the best Joker they'll ever hear, and it's too bad they can't cast me'. And as soon as they cast me, it reversed. I was like, 'Oh no, I can't do this!'."

Hamill said the Joker is one of his favourite characters to play "because he's insane, and because he's insane, he's never boring. It's just fun to play a character who creates chaos everywhere he goes."

The Batman fan community often cites Hamill's Joker as one of the best. It's a role Hamill has returned to over the years, including in the animated movie 'Batman: The Killing Joker'. Hamill voiced the Joker to Kevin Conroy's Batman, and they both reprised their roles in the 'Batman: Arkham' video games. Conroy died last November after a short battle with cancer.

"Kevin was perfection," Hamill said in a statement at the time.

"He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him -- his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

