In an interview, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that a certain revered actor would be making a cameo in the film as Superman

Superman in The Flash

Listen to this article Nicolas Cage to play Superman in The Flash x 00:00

It takes a super actor to play Superman. The upcoming film version of The Flash has reached back to the past in its casting for the Man of Steel. In an interview, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that a certain revered actor would be making a cameo in the film as Superman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage will play Superman, marking a return to the role. Cage was cast in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives 25 years ago. “Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan and a comic book fanatic,” Muschietti said.

Cage isn’t the only veteran returning in a cameo. Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman, which he played twice in Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 films. Ben Affleck is also on board as Batman in a DC multiverse twist. The Flash opens in theatres on June 16.

Also Read: 'Beau is Afraid' movie review: A performance worth savouring

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever