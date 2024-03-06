Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Michelle Yeoh is heartbroken over The Brothers Sun cancellation
<< Back to Elections 2024

Michelle Yeoh is heartbroken over The Brothers Sun cancellation

Updated on: 07 March,2024 05:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Heads held high (sic),” the actor wrote, next to photos with her co-stars

Michelle Yeoh is heartbroken over The Brothers Sun cancellation

Michelle Yeoh

Listen to this article
Michelle Yeoh is heartbroken over The Brothers Sun cancellation
x
00:00

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh talked about streaming giant Netflix’s decision to not proceed with a second season of The Brothers Sun in an emotional post.


“Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… However, I am so proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high (sic),” the actor wrote, next to photos with her co-stars.


The Brothers Sun was launched in January. It also stars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan. Touted as a dark comedic drama and family soap, the series follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun (Chien), who is settled into his life as a ruthless killer.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Oscars 2024 netflix hollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK