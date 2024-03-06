Heads held high (sic),” the actor wrote, next to photos with her co-stars

Michelle Yeoh

Listen to this article Michelle Yeoh is heartbroken over The Brothers Sun cancellation x 00:00

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh talked about streaming giant Netflix’s decision to not proceed with a second season of The Brothers Sun in an emotional post.

“Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… However, I am so proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high (sic),” the actor wrote, next to photos with her co-stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brothers Sun was launched in January. It also stars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan. Touted as a dark comedic drama and family soap, the series follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun (Chien), who is settled into his life as a ruthless killer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever