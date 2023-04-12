Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi’s son, Jake

The Stranger Things star, 19, has been dating Jake Bongiovi for two-and-a-half years and they frequently share aspects of their relationship with their followers

Jake Bongiovi with Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, she has revealed on social media.

However, Bongiovi, 20, decided to take their relationship to the next level and got down on one knee and proposed to the teen actor. Sharing their exciting news, Brown took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap of the pair on what appeared to be the beach as she looked rather emotional shortly after saying yes. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned her post which, saw Bongiovi wrapping his arms around his new fiancée while she placed her hands on his arm. Her diamond ring was clearly visible as their romantic moment was caught on camera. Brown’s friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with singer HRVY penning: “Wooooo.” “Congrats guys!” added Hannah Dodd.

Bongiovi also took to his Instagram page to share a string of snaps of the happy couple and wrote, “Forever.”

Bongiovi and Brown met via Instagram and instantly struck up a friendship before this blossomed into a romance. The couple went public with their relationship in June 2021.

