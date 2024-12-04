The Golden Globes nominees broadcast is scheduled to be held on December 9 on CBS. Kaling and Chestnut will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories

Mindy Kaling. Pic/AFP

Stars Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut have come on board to present the nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

As per Deadline, the nominees broadcast is scheduled to be held on December 9 on CBS. Kaling and Chestnut will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television are the two new awards categories that will be presented this year.

Other competitive categories include the film categories: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Best Motion Picture - Animated. TV categories include Best Television Series - Drama, Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and Best Television Limited Series.

Previous presenters of the Golden Globes nominations include Alfre Woodard, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Anna Kendrick, Cedric "The Entertainer," Chloe Grace Moretz, Christian Slater, Dakota Fanning, Danai Gurira, Dennis Quaid, Don Cheadle, and Garrett Hedlund.

Also, this time audience will see Comedian Nikki Glaser as the host for the next edition of Golden Globe Awards.

Glaser will host the 82nd annual Golden Globes in January 2025, The Hollywood Reporter reported.Excited about it, Glaser in a statement said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)."

She added, "The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

