Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Golden Globes 2025 Mindy Kaling Morris Chestnut to announce nominees

Golden Globes 2025: Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut to announce nominees

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The Golden Globes nominees broadcast is scheduled to be held on December 9 on CBS. Kaling and Chestnut will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories

Golden Globes 2025: Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut to announce nominees

Mindy Kaling. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Golden Globes 2025: Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut to announce nominees
x
00:00

Stars Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut have come on board to present the nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.


As per Deadline, the nominees broadcast is scheduled to be held on December 9 on CBS. Kaling and Chestnut will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories.


Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television are the two new awards categories that will be presented this year.


Other competitive categories include the film categories: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Best Motion Picture - Animated. TV categories include Best Television Series - Drama, Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and Best Television Limited Series.

Previous presenters of the Golden Globes nominations include Alfre Woodard, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Anna Kendrick, Cedric "The Entertainer," Chloe Grace Moretz, Christian Slater, Dakota Fanning, Danai Gurira, Dennis Quaid, Don Cheadle, and Garrett Hedlund.

Also, this time audience will see Comedian Nikki Glaser as the host for the next edition of Golden Globe Awards.

Glaser will host the 82nd annual Golden Globes in January 2025, The Hollywood Reporter reported.Excited about it, Glaser in a statement said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)."

She added, "The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

golden globe awards hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK