Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Mission Impossible The Final Reckonings high octane teaser is out now

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's high-octane teaser is out now

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The movie is expected to wrap up the action-packed 'Mission: Impossible' series that has redefined the genre over multiple instalments

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's high-octane teaser is out now

Picture Courtesy/Tom Cruise's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's high-octane teaser is out now
x
00:00

The Super Bowl trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gave fans a thrilling glimpse into what is promised to be the explosive conclusion to the iconic action franchise.


Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt, facing dangerous villains, conducting high-stakes submarine reconnaissance, and hanging from propeller planes in what's being billed as the ultimate chapter of a saga that has captivated audiences for nearly 20 years.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)


In this epic finale, the stakes are higher than ever. Set to release on May 23, 2025, 'The Final Reckoning' is the sequel to the 2023 film 'Dead Reckoning Part One'.

The movie is expected to wrap up the action-packed 'Mission: Impossible' series that has redefined the genre over multiple instalments.

Cruise returns alongside a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Esai Morales.

Additional cast members include Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, and Angela Bassett.

Newcomers to the franchise include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, and Stephen Oyoung, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated film directed by Christopher McQuarrie, as per Deadline.

"We had a small screening, and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right,'" McQuarrie shared in a recent interview, confirming the intensity of the action sequences, as per Deadline.

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to be produced by Tom Cruise and McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock serving as executive producers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tom cruise hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK