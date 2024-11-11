Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning teaser trailer Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt returns for his final task

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning teaser trailer: Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt returns for his final task

Updated on: 11 November,2024 09:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is back in action, sporting his signature look from the jaw-dropping, record-breaking stunt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, in the heart-pumping teaser trailer

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning teaser trailer: Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt returns for his final task

Tom Cruise

Listen to this article
Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning teaser trailer: Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt returns for his final task
x
00:00

Tom Cruise returns for his final mission in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. This gripping chapter delves into the unyielding quest for justice, posing a haunting question: what lengths would you go to, and what personal costs would you bear, for the sake of the greater good?"


Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is back in action, sporting his signature look from the jaw-dropping, record-breaking stunt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, in the heart-pumping teaser trailer. Millions watched in awe on August 11, and on May 23, 2025, that same courage and dedication will be on full display in theaters worldwide.



Paramount Pictures and Skydance present this cinematic powerhouse produced by Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarri. The film is led by a stellar cast featuring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt.

With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, action and suspense will be redefined.

Mission: Impossible is an American series of spy films. It is based on the 1966 spy Tv series created by Bruce Geller. ‘Mission: Impossible’ was released in 1996 followed by the second and third parts in 2000 and 2006. Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol was released in 2011 followed by Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation in 2015 and Mission: Impossible-Fallout in 2018. Mission:Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One was released in 2023. The final part will be released in May, 2025.

In July 2023, Tom Cruise expressed interest in continuing to make further films in the series as Ethan Hunt. The Final Reckoning will release in May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil &amp; Telugu in 4Dx &amp; IMAX and get ready to step into a world where lives, choices, and missions collide.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tom cruise hollywood news Mission Impossible Entertainment News Hollywood Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK