Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom packed in some PDA at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article MTV VMAs 2024: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom indulge in PDA x 00:00

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom packed in some PDA at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, as she gave a cheeky appreciation to her partner. Bloom paid tribute to his fiancée in a heartfelt introduction, right before her Video Vanguard award acceptance speech and performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson”, Bloom began his speech at the UBS Arena on Long Island. “You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family. In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates has brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world,” he said.

“She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere; in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans,” he added.

As per reports, during her speech, Perry also made a cheeky nod to her partner. “Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and doing the dishes,” she said, calling back to her NSFW comments about how she thanks Bloom for doing chores during her Call Her Daddy podcast appearance this month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever