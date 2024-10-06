Breaking News
Music Review Jason Derulo new singleMake me happy is an upbeat and groovy song

Music Review: Jason Derulo’s new single 'Make me happy' is an upbeat and groovy song

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:19 AM IST
The Hitlist Team |

Jason Derulo’s new single 'Make Me Happy' is instantly reminiscent of Pharrell Williams’s highly-acclaimed song, 'Happy'. It is engaging to be played on a loop

Music Review: Jason Derulo's new single 'Make me happy' is an upbeat and groovy song

Jason Derulo’s new single 
Worth your time: Yes


Make me happy marks yet another collaboration between Jason Derulo and New Zealand’s Jawsh 685, with this one following their successful 2020 offering, Savage love. An upbeat and groovy number,  the three-minute offering—though musically distinct—is instantly reminiscent of Pharrell Williams’ highly-acclaimed song, Happy. 


Derulo had previously described the number as his effort to create a song that could “brighten people’s day and act as a tonic” in the midst of the unrest across the world. In many ways, he delivers. Make me happy, though frivolous, is still engaging enough to be played on loop. Derulo manages to craft a piece with ample pockets in which his powerful vocal skills take centre-stage. Yet, there isn’t a moment when the melody fails to keep the listener engaged. It girl hitmaker Derulo has never failed to crack a melody that places his songs on the top of music charts. This offering appears to be no different.


