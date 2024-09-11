BTS member J-hope took to Instagram and posted pictures with Pharrell Williams, flaunting his Louis Vuitton sunglasses and boots. He wrote in the caption, “Can't wait for 2025"

J-hope with Pharrell Williams Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope who is just days away from his military discharge dropped stunning pictures with singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams. Hobi took to Instagram and posted pictures with Pharrell, flaunting his Louis Vuitton sunglasses and boots. He wrote in the caption, “Can't wait for 2025.” BTS member RM, who had previously collaborated with Pharrell commented on the post, “Next year please come faster.”

BTS’ J-hope and Pharrell Williams hint at fashion collaboration

For those unversed, the fashion label Louis Vuitton announced J-hope as its brand ambassador in 2023. “He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction. With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Around the same time, Pharrell was announced as the new menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton. His predecessor was the late designer Virgil Abloh.

Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement that he is delighted to welcome Williams "back home" after his previous collaborations with the house in 2004 and 2008. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter," added Beccari.

BTS’ J-hope’s military service

J-hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He is expected to complete his military service by October 2024. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ J-hope’s docuseries

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.