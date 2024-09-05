BTS member J-hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province

BTS J-hope Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article BTS' J-hope pays Rs 137 crore in cash to buy 2 luxury apartments in Seoul x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service purchased two luxury apartments in Seoul. According to a report by BizHankook, the ‘Neuron’ singer is the proud owner of a penthouse and the unit below at the Afer Hangang apartment complex in the plush Seobinggo-dong neighborhood in Yongsan.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS’ J-hope pays Rs 137 crore in cash for his new properties

BTS member J-hope paid 12 billion KRW (Rs 75 crore) in cash for the penthouse. He bought the below unit at 10 billion KRW (Rs 62 crore). J-Hope’s new address costs Rs 137 crore in total. According to Allkpop, the penthouse comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, whereas the unit below comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. For those unversed, the K-pop idol owns two other homes in Trimage.

BTS’ J-hope’s military service

J-hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He is expected to complete his military service by October 2024. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ J-hope’s docuseries

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.

The album on the same 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1' was also released alongside. It comprises six tracks and features collaborations with popular artists such as Yoon Mirae, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo, Jungkook, and Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM.