The animated universe in filmmaking is a vast spectrum with a unique approach to storytelling. The way a story is portrayed on screen has a distinct and lasting impact on the minds of the audience. Internationally, many animated films are celebrated for their exceptional narratives and memorable characters. Let’s take a look at the top 5 animated films globally:

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a timeless anime that resonates deeply with every Indian. The film is set for a 4K release in Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil on January 24, 2025. Showcasing India's rich culture through its most loved epic, the film highlights themes such as the triumph of good over evil, the harmony between nature and life, the strength of relationships, and the essence of friendship and trust, told beautifully through Japanese artistry.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is photorealistically animated and serves as both a prequel and sequel to The Lion King (2019), the remake of the 1994 animated film of the same name. Iconic characters like Simba, Mufasa, Pumbaa, Scar, and Timon make the film unforgettable.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a 2023 American animated superhero film. With a dedicated fanbase of Spider-Man enthusiasts, the film expands their journey into the multiverse. The story follows Miles Morales as he embarks on an adventure with Spider-Woman across various dimensions. He encounters a team of Spider-People led by Spider-Man 2099, known as the Spider-Society, but finds himself at odds with them over a new threat, The Spot.

Moana 2

The second installment in the Moana film series, Moana 2 is set three years after the first film. It follows the titular character as she reunites with the demigod Maui and assembles a wayfinding crew to find the lost island of Motufetu, break its curse, and reconnect the people of the ocean. It was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

An anime fantasy film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and tells the story of Helm Hammerhand (Cox), a legendary king of Rohan, and his family as they defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings.