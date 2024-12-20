Jenkins tries hard to generate warmth and tactility in his narration using close-ups, low-level pans and sweeping views but the clunky narrative is a tough one to overcome

Still from Mufasa- The Lion King

Listen to this article Mufasa- The Lion King movie review: A scattered prequel that scores with surprising reveals x 00:00

Film: Mufasa: The Lion King

Cast(voice): Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James

Director: Barry Jenkins

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 118 min.

ADVERTISEMENT

This “live-action” animated origin story about the young cat Mufasa(Aaron Pierre) who becomes Simba’s royal father, is rather scattered and jumpy.

Disney continues to mine its IP’s for greater gains and this is another example of that avaricious trend. In this follow-up to Jon Favreau’s 2019 live-action remake of the beloved 1994 film, Mufasa’s life as an orphan and the origins of his feud with Scar are explained in biopic fashion. This Barry Jenkins-directed project though photo-realistically captured, is quite a strain on the eyes and ears.

Mufasa opens in the aftermath of the 2019 movie. A storm approaches the kingdom, as Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) prepares to give birth. Simba (Donald Glover)wanting to be by her side, tasks Pumbaa (Seth Rogan) and Timon (Billy Eichner) to watch over his daughter, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter). This is basically a set up for Rafiki (John Kani) to tell Kiara the story of her grandfather, Mufasa.

The mandrill’s tale introduces a young Mufasa (Braelyn Rankins) caught up in a flood that violently separates him from his parents. He eventually finds friendship with Taka (Theo Somolu), who saves his life and takes him into his Royal fold despite Taka’s father Obasi’s (Lennie James) disapproval.

The older Mufasa (now voiced by Pierre) and Taka (Harrison Jr.), demonstrate some affecting moments. Jenkins uses close-up shots of their faces to emphasize on their close bonding. Pierre and Harrison Jr. do a good job in conveying that camaraderie with a natural playfulness.

In Favreau’s 2019 film there were obvious hints of a history between Scar(Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Sarabi (Alfre Woodward). There were conversations that hinted at a complicated past. Jeff Nathanson’s screenplay basically expands on this lore.

Jenkins tries hard to generate warmth and tactility in his narration using close-ups, low-level pans and sweeping views but the clunky narrative is a tough one to overcome. DP James Laxton and editor Joi McMillon make sincere efforts to allay the deficiencies but its not all smooth sailing. The CGI work is still impressive though. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs, though original, fail to rouse you like in the previous film. There’s not a single hummable tune working in some magic here. Mufasa: The Lion King is entertaining in fits and spurts. The flashback approach and scattered focus does try your patience though!