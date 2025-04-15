Have you heard? Meena Kumari biopic based on 500 love letters; The Bhootnii release delayed

The filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has now revealed that the script is based on 500 handwritten love letters and diaries exchanged between the couple

Siddharth P Malhotra and Meena Kumari

A love that transcended death

Siddharth P Malhotra is set to direct a biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari and her filmmaker husband Kamal Amrohi, titled Kamal Aur Meena (Who will play Meena Kumari in Siddharth P Malhotra’s film?, January 31). The filmmaker has now revealed that the script is based on 500 handwritten love letters and diaries exchanged between the couple. “We have 500 handwritten love letters and diaries, and over 2000 pages of texts. So, whatever is in the film is the absolute actual reality,” he said in a recent interview. The film will apparently recreate the period from 1950 to 1970 and feature unreleased songs from Kamal’s iconic film Pakeezah (1972). The team is reportedly on a look out for “A listers” to star in the film and has apparently shortlisted three actors for the lead roles. A R Rahman will compose the music for the biopic, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Bhoots will be arriving late

Sanjay Dutt in The Bhootnii

The makers of The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, have announced a new release date of the horror comedy. Originally set to release on April 18, the film will now hit the theatres on May 1. The release schedule has been pushed to ensure a top-notch cinematic experience, given its extensive VFX work. The film, written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, reportedly revolves around a spirit that awakens every Valentine’s Day in response to the longing for true love. In the film, Sanjay plays the role of a ghostbuster, and has done all his stunts himself. On this, the director, praising the actor’s commitment, said, “He leaped from 40 feet without a body double.”

Jaideep dances like jello

Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s cool dance moves in a song from his upcoming film Jewel Thief have left netizens stunned, with some even wondering if the video has been shot using AI. Reacting to the rumours, Jaideep, who has shaken his leg on screen for the first time, said, “I don’t know why people are surprised. Those who know me know that I’ve always been a decent dancer.” When asked about the AI claims, Jaideep joked, “Chalo main maanta hoon ye AI hai!” before clarifying that dancing comes naturally to him. “People, who have seen me since my childhood, know that I have danced a lot in the past as well. So it is really normal,” said the Paatal Lok star.

What’s threatening Bollywood?

Randeep Hooda in Extraction

Randeep Hooda recently opened up about how he didn’t receive recognition from Bollywood for his role in Extraction (2020) alongside Chris Hemsworth. He expressed his disappointment, saying, “I didn’t get any appreciation from Bollywood, but people who watched Extraction lauded me.” Randeep believes that people might feel threatened by his progress, but he’s focused on his own growth. “I’m doing my work, trying to grow, and not competing with anyone. I appreciate myself,” he concluded, showcasing his confidence and self-assurance in the face of industry’s silence.