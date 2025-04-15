Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Meena Kumari biopic based on 500 love letters The Bhootnii release delayed

Have you heard? Meena Kumari biopic based on 500 love letters; The Bhootnii release delayed

Updated on: 15 April,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has now revealed that the script is based on 500 handwritten love letters and diaries exchanged between the couple

Have you heard? Meena Kumari biopic based on 500 love letters; The Bhootnii release delayed

Siddharth P Malhotra and Meena Kumari

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Meena Kumari biopic based on 500 love letters; The Bhootnii release delayed
x
00:00

A love that transcended death


Siddharth P Malhotra is set to direct a biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari and her filmmaker husband Kamal Amrohi, titled Kamal Aur Meena (Who will play Meena Kumari in Siddharth P Malhotra’s film?, January 31). The filmmaker has now revealed that the script is based on 500 handwritten love letters and diaries exchanged between the couple. “We have 500 handwritten love letters and diaries, and over 2000 pages of texts. So, whatever is in the film is the absolute actual reality,” he said in a recent interview. The film will  apparently recreate the period from 1950 to 1970 and feature unreleased songs from Kamal’s iconic film Pakeezah (1972). The team is reportedly on a look out for “A listers” to star in the film and has apparently shortlisted three actors for the lead roles. A R Rahman will compose the music for the biopic, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.


Bhoots will be arriving late


Sanjay Dutt in The BhootniiSanjay Dutt in The Bhootnii

The makers of The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, have announced a new release date of the horror comedy. Originally set to release on April 18, the film will now hit the theatres on May 1. The release schedule has been pushed to ensure a top-notch cinematic experience, given its extensive VFX work. The film, written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, reportedly revolves around a spirit that awakens every Valentine’s Day in response to the longing for true love. In the film, Sanjay plays the role of a ghostbuster, and has done all his stunts himself. On this, the director, praising the actor’s commitment, said, “He leaped from 40 feet without a body double.”

Jaideep dances like jello

Jaideep AhlawatJaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s cool dance moves in a song from his upcoming film Jewel Thief have left netizens stunned, with some even wondering if the video has been shot using AI. Reacting to the rumours, Jaideep, who has shaken his leg on screen for the first time, said, “I don’t know why people are surprised. Those who know me know that I’ve always been a decent dancer.” When asked about the AI claims, Jaideep joked, “Chalo main maanta hoon ye AI hai!” before clarifying that dancing comes naturally to him. “People, who have seen me since my childhood, know that I have danced a lot in the past as well. So it is really normal,” said the Paatal Lok star. 

What’s threatening Bollywood?

Randeep Hooda in ExtractionRandeep Hooda in Extraction

Randeep Hooda recently opened up about how he didn’t receive recognition from Bollywood for his role in Extraction (2020) alongside Chris Hemsworth. He expressed his disappointment, saying, “I didn’t get any appreciation from Bollywood, but people who watched Extraction lauded me.” Randeep believes that people might feel threatened by his progress, but he’s focused on his own growth. “I’m doing my work, trying to grow, and not competing with anyone. I appreciate myself,” he concluded, showcasing his confidence and self-assurance in the face of industry’s silence.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

meena kumari sanjay dutt Jaideep Ahlawat randeep hooda bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK