Laapataa Ladies’ find Sparsh Shrivastava teams up with Girls Will Be Girls’ debutant Preeti Panigrahi for his first single, Ji huzoor

(From left) Preeti Panigrahi; Sparsh Shrivastava. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sparsh Shrivastava collaborates with Preeti Panigrahi for debut single, 'Ji huzoor' x 00:00

It’s a joy to see two of last year’s standout debutant actors come together. Laapataa Ladies’ (2024) find Sparsh Shrivastava and Preeti Panigrahi of Girls Will Be Girls (2024) fame have teamed up for Ji huzoor, a single that marks Shrivastava’s debut as singer, songwriter and composer. The actor-singer says that he has dabbled in songwriting for the past few years. “Music began as a way to escape the chaos we all go through, during different phases of life. Songwriting became my me-time,” says Shrivastava.

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of creating music for himself, the actor now feels confident to share his work with the world. Considering Ji huzoor is his first single, Shrivastava admits it comes with immense pressure. “Firsts are special, and with that comes the pressure of wanting everything to be right. That inner conflict and the pressure to create something honest is a challenge I often face. But hopefully, the love and intention we’ve put into Ji huzoor will resonate with people. My first single reflects how I experience love. When I fall in love, the person becomes my entire world, and everything else fades into the background,” he shares.

Shrivastava was only too happy to work with Panigrahi as they told the story of a young couple heady in love. “I’ve been Preeti’s fan since I watched Girls Will Be Girls. When the team suggested her name, I was immediately convinced. We didn’t get much time to get to know each other before the shoot, but we connected naturally, and that ease translated on camera. We helped each other through the scenes, and the mutual trust made the process more fulfilling.”